Study: New Mexico one of the worst in the country for credit card debt



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans all over are swiping their credit cards for gifts this season and what they may not know is the state was ranked one of the worst when it comes paying off credit card debt.

“Spend spend spend and not pay it back,” Nicolas Montano said.

A new study that compares the average credit card balance and the median income in each state found that New Mexico is second-worst in the country for credit card debt. Alaska came in at number one.

CreditCard.com ranked each state by how quickly residents can pay off that debt. Experts recommended they should use at least 15 percent of their monthly income. Shoppers who spoke to KRQE News 13 said the holiday season didn’t help.

“I spent more than I thought I was,” Montano said. “I had a budget and I went a couple hundred dollars over budget.”

“So many things that you want to buy and just can’t help it. You get into shopping mode and spend money that you don’t have,” Deanna Spulak said.

In New Mexico, the average credit card balance is $5,615. According to the study it typically takes 20 months to pay it off.

“It’s too easy to get a credit card,” Andy Porraz said. “All you have to do is sign and start spending the money, the next thing you know you’re in debt.”

Debt that once again ranks New Mexico in a top spot it shouldn’t be proud of.

“We’re New Mexico, we’re known for some pretty crazy stuff. Might as well add credit card debt to the list too,” Montano said.

The states with the lowest credit card debt were Iowa and North Dakota.