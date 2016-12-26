Sidewinders Cabaret Theater hosts Annual Best of 2016 event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been the stage for over 200 performers in 2016, and now the top performers will participate for this year-ending event.

The Cabaret Theater, located at Sidewinders Bar, is a performing arts theater focused on everything from singing and dancing to impersonation and burlesque. The theater will hosts its Second Annual Best of 2016 Awards and Competition.

Artistic Director and Co-Owner of Sidewinders Bar, Renato Estacio, joined KRQE This Morning to discuss their upcoming event. Watch above.

The event features a variety of different performers including spoken word, live singing, impersonation and hula. The event is free and doors open at 7 p.m.

