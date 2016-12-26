Shareholder says Club Rio Rancho will be closing its doors

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of turmoil and financial trouble, Club Rio Rancho will be closing its doors.

When KRQE News 13 spoke to the owner of the club, Jhett Browne, earlier this month he said that only the golf course was closing for the winter, but late last week employees reached out and told KRQE News 13 they were being let go at the end of the year.

Now, a shareholder confirms the club’s property will soon be handed over to the bank.

“Concern turns to crisis, crisis turns to panic,” said Bob Gallagher, shareholder and minority owner of Club Rio Rancho. “The total debt is somewhere near $3.8 million.”

The city of Rio Rancho said the club owes more than $350,000 in water bills and penalties.

Minority owner, Bob Gallagher said the club will close its doors for good after Saturday.

He said it has been a difficult time for those involved and he told KRQE News 13, the toughest part was having to let employees know.

“He’s [Jhett Browne] put his heart and soul into this project,” said Gallagher. “I hope they are able to find other work, or if something happens to the club, I hope they would consider coming back.”

But Gallagher said he will fight to keep the club alive.

“It’s the crown jewel of the community, it’s been here 40 years,” said Gallagher.

He said he has already been approached by two interested groups from out of state, and discussions are already underway.

“See if the bank is willing to talk,” said Gallagher. “I had them visit with the city, they understand what would need to be done.”

Gallagher said these new potential owners have even met with the North Nine Neighborhood Association, the group that strongly opposed building homes on part of the golf course. He said they have its support, which makes him optimistic, the club will be able to move forward.

“Both groups want to utilize the North Nine as a golf course,” said Gallagher. “It’s part of a package of quality of life that a community needs to offer.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to the owner who did not return calls. Gallagher said both parties interested in the property have agreed to honor all future event reservations if they were to take over.

A spokesperson for the city of Rio Rancho said it does not comment on the status of private businesses.