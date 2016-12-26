Rio Rancho business owners say city didn’t adequately warn of construction

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Business owners in Rio Rancho’s industrial park say they were blindsided by the city with construction that has ripped apart the main road their customers use.

Two weeks ago Monday, the orange barrels appeared, the road blocks went up and in came the backhoes.

“Frustrated, to say the least,” Larry Challenger, who owns pet hotel ‘Zoey’s TLC,’ said.

Challenger, along with other Industrial Park business owners, were stunned to come to work on December 12, 2016.

“We saw the signs either Saturday night or Sunday night before it started, but we didn’t have any communications that it was going to happen,” Dr. George Abernathy of Sunrise Veterinary Clinic said.

The business owners say the signs were the only warning they got for a massive sewer project that will stretch until March.

“I had no idea this was even taking place and I was shocked to hear this,” Challenger said.

The owners of Vista Hills Storage and Crossroads Cycles told KRQE News 13 they, too, were stunned and confused.

Equally as confused were customers trying to get to their businesses.

At first, Dr. Abernathy said drivers were forced to use his parking lot to get around the work.

“We had issues not so much that they were coming through here, but the speed they were coming through here,” he said.

Challenger said the timing for the start of this construction couldn’t have been worse.

“We weren’t prepared and this is our busiest time of our year. This is our Black Friday,” he said, referring to all the people picking up and dropping off their pets during the holidays.

So, he called the city and was surprised to hear back from the Mayor. He says Mayor Greg Hull heard his concerns and told Challenger he could put out signs to guide people to his business without any special permit.

However, Challenger had to pay for the signs himself.

He, along with several others, worry that until the giant mess is gone, customers will be few and far between.

“Who knows who turned around and went the other way? You’ll never be able to recoup that,” he said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city of Rio Rancho and received this statement in response:

The City cannot speculate on the sales being made at these businesses. While work like this is very much needed, the city is aware that it causes inconveniences. Prior to the start of the project, it was listed on our website (rrnm.gov/trafficupdate) and message boards were placed in the affected area. Since the project started, City staff has been in communication with individual businesses and has worked with them on their concerns. Because of the feedback we have received from this project, the City will work to improve how we give advanced notification about a construction project.”

“It’s a lack of communication, maybe a little lack of sensitivity to the property owners,” Challenger said.