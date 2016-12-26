Retailers prepare for flood of gift returns after Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re not crazy about the stuff Santa Claus brought you, you’re not the only one.

About 8 percent of retail sales are returned, and 20 percent of those are during the holidays, according to Time Magazine. The magazine adds that one out of every three recipients has returned a holiday gift.

If you’re a part of that statistic, here are some ways you can make returning unwanted gifts the day after Christmas go a lot smoother.

Time suggests checking the retailer’s return/exchange policy before heading to the store or to the post office. Do this by looking at the fine print or special exclusions on your receipt.

Next, act quickly. Some stores will change their return or exchange policy over the holidays. Places like Sears, Target and Amazon change their 30 day return policy if the gift was bought between Nov. 1 and Christmas Day.

The next one might be obvious, but bring the receipt. Without it, the store could refuse to give a refund, or only allow store credit or an exchange. However, many retailers can look up recent purchases made with a debit or credit card to find out where it was purchased and for how much, even if there is no receipt.

Lastly, Time Magazine suggests being sensible. Gift recipients should expect to receive gift cards, store credit or exchanges, and not cash. Time also says to use that gift card or store credit fairly quickly.

If it’s a gift card you don’t want, there are some resale sites where you can turn gift cards into cash, but you may only get 90 cents for every dollar.