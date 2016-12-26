Proposal aims to abolish job of state’s education secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A Democratic lawmaker wants to ask voters in New Mexico to approve a proposal that would abolish the job of the state’s education secretary.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the proposal by Sen. Michael Padilla of Albuquerque would ask voters to amend the state’s Constitution to eliminate the job and resurrect an elected state board of education to oversee public schools.

His proposal, if approved by both houses of the state Legislature, would go before voters in November 2018.

It would allow the education board to hire and fire a state school superintendent at will.

Padilla introduced a similar bill to eliminate the secretary of public education in 2013, but it stalled on the Senate floor.