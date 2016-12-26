People buy Christmas presents for Albuquerque zoo animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People across the state were out buying Christmas presents for their loved ones this year. For some, that included the animals at the Albuquerque BioPark.

“Why not have everyone have a happy holiday, might as well let the animals too,” said Zoo Visitor, Stephen Montoya.

For the first time, people in Albuquerque were encouraged to buy Christmas presents for their favorite animal at the Rio Grande Zoo.

“We put together kind of this massive list on Amazon,” said Shelly Dicks, Mammal Department Supervisor.

The lists on Amazon are categorized by animal type and feature everything from heavy duty trash containers that can be used to create ice treats for big cats, to pig-shaped piñatas for large carnivores.

“I do know we have gotten one of the pig piñatas,” said Dicks. “Those were really popular.”

The zoo has also been gifted with toy apples. The BioPark said online it’s fun to bat around by otters, llamas and even kangaroos.

Another present, a party light disco ball that the BioPark said offers fun visual lighting for many animals.

“We’ve gotten some PVC pieces, we’ve got feathers, we’ve got some plastic balls,” said Dicks.

Even Monday, zoo officials said presents have been showing up at the BioPark’s door.

“I’ve been very surprised, but very grateful for the support that we’re getting from the public,” said Dicks.

It is support people in Albuquerque said they’re happy to give.

“It’s really good to support the zoo and the animals and I think a lot of the animals here need the support,” said Zoo Visitor, Andrew Hoffman.

Zoo officials said they still need to give the animals their gifts.

They also said because the wish list was so successful this Christmas, they plan to do it again next year.

If you’re interested in shopping for the animals, click here.