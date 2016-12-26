New study changes approach to treating ASD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One in 68 children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, but there’s a new approach to treating it.

The new study, Blum Study, is a Phase III clinical trial of a biologic called CMAT-Phase III, a new approach to treating the disorder.

Professor of Translational Neuroscience, Dr. Jeffrey Lewine, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the study. Watch above.

Presently, the only approved drugs for autism are anitpsychotics, but the CM-AT takes very different approach by taking advantage of the important relationship between the gut and the brain.

Over 30 sites across the country are participating in the study and are currently accepting applicants for patients between the ages of 3 and 8 years old. There is a 14 week study being held at Lovelace Scientific Resources located at 2441 Ridgecrest Dr. SE Albuquerque, 87108 .