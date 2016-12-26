New program aims to help community with social needs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program is aimed at assisting the community with emotional, financial and social needs.

The Jewish Federation of New Mexico, a non-profit organization that serves the needs of New Mexico’s Jewish community, is expanding with the Jewish Care Program.

Jewish Federation of New Mexico’s Executive Director, Zachary Benjamin, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the program. Watch above.

The Jewish Care Program was established to provide Jewish and non-Jewish communities with assistance for free.

The goal of the program is to strengthen and grow services provided to Jewish and broader communities throughout the Albuquerque area.

For more information on the program or to donate, visit their website.