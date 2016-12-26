Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: City to decide if dogs who attacked Albuquerque woman will be euthanized

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. The city will decide if two dogs will be euthanized after viciously attacking a woman and her own two dogs in northeast Albuquerque almost three weeks ago. The owners of the attacking dogs have surrendered them. The victim says the owners should be held accountable.

2. All 92 passengers and eight crew members on a Russian military plane are believed to be dead after the jet crashed into the Black Sea. The plane crashed two minutes after takeoff. Russia’s transport minister says pilot error or a technical fault were likely to blame for the crash. The plane was headed to Syria. Russian emergency crews are still searching for victims and plane debris.

3. Monday, mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 40’s. Monday night, mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25 degrees.

4. It’s the day retail experts say is the biggest gift return day of the year. Time Magazine suggests checking the retailer’s return and exchange policy before heading to the store or to the post office. Time also says to act quickly — some stores will change their return policy over the holidays. The next one might be obvious — bring the receipt since some stores will refuse a refund without one.

5. Homeless kids in Albuquerque won’t soon forget 13-year-old Donovan Smith. He collected more than $1,000 in giftcards and gave $300 of his own money to two local organizations. This, after donating soaps for homeless in community all year long. He’s even been recognized by President Obama.

