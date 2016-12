ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters are investigating after a house fire near Paseo del Norte and Paradise Boulevard in northwest Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says it responded to the blaze Monday morning around 4:30 a.m.

According to AFD, an elderly couple was taken to UNM Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the blaze has been extinguished, but over half of the home was damaged by the fire.

The cause of fire is still unknown.