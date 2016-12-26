Father pulls machete on son during argument over Christmas money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An early Christmas present turned into a violent argument between an Albuquerque father and his son.

It all started with a young boy wanting to spend his Christmas money on video games. When his dad didn’t agree with his plans for that money, that’s when police say things got violent.

Christopher Allen was in court Monday after police say he threatened his son with a machete early Christmas Eve morning.

“Alleging that you committed the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and tampering with evidence,” said Judge Maria Baca.

According to the criminal complaint, Allen showed up drunk to the apartment where his wife and son were staying. Allen became angry at his son for wanting to spend the Christmas money his grandmother gave him on video games.

The disagreement quickly turned violent when Allen threatened his son and slapped him in the face. His son grabbed a crowbar to defend himself. Allen grabbed a machete from behind the couch. Allen’s son and wife told him to leave, and after he left, he texted his son asking to meet him in the alley. That was when his son called the police and Allen was taken into custody.

During Allen’s first appearance Monday the judge told him he’s no longer allowed to contact his son, but Allen defended his actions.

“He’s the one who came at me, I know it’s not trial or anything, but he’s the one who came at me with a crowbar,” said Allen.

Allen was previously charged with a number of crimes ranging from aggravated battery, breaking and entering and domestic violence. His issues with his son have also gotten him in trouble with the law back in 2015, but that case was dismissed.

He is being held on a $2,500 bond.