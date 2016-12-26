Did you get a drone for Christmas? Here’s what you need to know

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One popular gift found under Christmas trees this year takes users to new heights. Drones sales soared for the holidays creating a record year for the industry.

When it comes to flying drones in the United States, users must be aware of the rules and regulations. The following rules have been set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration. You can view the latest updates from the FAA here.

According to the FAA, the rules for operating a drone depend on why you want to fly, meaning do you fly your drone for fun or for work?

Pilot Requirements: There are no pilot requirements if you fly for fun. If you fly for work, you must be 16 years of age or older. You must have a Remote Pilot Airman Certificate and you must pass TSA vetting.

Aircraft requirements: Flying for fun? You must register your drone if it weighs more than 0.55 pounds. If you fly for work, your drone must weigh less than 55 pounds. You must register your drone if it weighs more than 0.55 pounds. The drone must also undergo pre-flight checks to ensure that your drone operates safely.

Operating Rules: See Below

For fun:

Must yield to manned aircraft

Must keep the aircraft in sight

UAS must be under 55 lbs.

Must follow community-based safety guidelines

Must notify airport and air traffic control tower before flying within 5 miles of an airport

For work: *These rules are subject to a waiver that can be found on the FAA website.

Must keep the aircraft in sight*

Must fly under 400 feet*

Must fly during the day*

Must fly at or below 100 mph*

Must yield right of way to manned aircraft*

Must NOT fly over people*

Must NOT fly from a moving vehicle*

If you would like more information about operating your drone, check out the FAA website.