Clovis High School student suffers severe brain injury after car surfing accident

CLOVIS N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mother spent Christmas in the hospital after her daughter suffered a serious head injury doing something very dangerous.

Now she is sharing her story with the hope it will keep other kids from making the same mistake.

Last week, on the last day of school before Christmas break, a group of Clovis High School students was messing around in the parking lot. One of those kids was sophomore Dakota Revell. Dakota hopped on the back of a moving vehicle and began “car surfing”. When she fell off it was her head that took the hardest hit.

“She does have a head injury pretty severe, they had to take part of her temporal lobe out,” said Veronica Revell, Dakota’s mother.

Dakota and her family are in Lubbock, they are optimistic about her recovery but they still don’t know how much damage has been done.

“We don’t even know what is possible until she wakes up and shows us what she is capable of doing,” said Veronica.

Dakota is an honor student and a cheerleader for the Clovis High School wildcats.

Her friends say she is always laughing and that just her presence can brighten up any room.

“She never fails to make me laugh or smile no matter what, she’s always been there,” said Kayvee Damron, Dakota’s friend.

Donay Domanski is one of Dakota’s best friends and was there when Dakota fell off the vehicle.

“She got really hurt like I don’t know what happened after because I had to run to go get help and everything but it was really traumatic,” said Domanski.

Her mother says she doesn’t blame anyone for what happened and just hopes that it can be a lesson about the real danger of car surfing

“This car surfing that these kids are doing is not all fun and games. There are dangers to it and I don’t think these kids are aware to how dangerous this is,” she said.

Dakota is still in the hospital in Lubbock. Her mother says that they are optimistic about her recovery but they anticipate months, possibly years, of recovery.