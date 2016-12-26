Chris’ Monday Morning Forecast

Chilly temperatures will stick around for today before a warm up begins for the middle of the week! High temperatures will be colder than normal this afternoon for most of New Mexico. Santa Fe will only manage to reach the upper 30s while Albuquerque will be in the low to mid 40s.

Dry, westerly flow then takes control of our weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. This type of weather pattern will help boost our temperatures to warmer than normal highs for the middle of the week. Highs will be in the mid 50s in central New Mexico with parts of the Southeast getting close to 70 by Wednesday afternoon.

Another cold front moves into eastern New Mexico on Thursday. This front will usher in colder air for the end of the week.