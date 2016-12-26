Chris’ Monday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather is ahead for New Mexico before all eyes turn to a storm system that could impact the state on New Year’s weekend!

It was a colder than average day for most of New Mexico on Monday with highs stuck in the 20s, 30s, and 40s! By Tuesday, high temperatures will be 10°-15° warmer! Dry, westerly flow will take control of our weather, which will boost temperatures back to seasonable or even a bit warmer than normal for the middle of the week.

The warm up will be short lived though thanks to a cold front moves into eastern New Mexico Wednesday night into Thursday. This cold front will usher in cooler temperatures for most of the state to end the week.

A storm system could then bring mountain snow and rain back to the state by Friday. Forecast models still disagree on track and how much moisture this storm could bring to New Mexico. We will continue to watch the track of the storm and its potential impacts for the Holiday weekend in the coming days.

