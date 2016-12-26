Albuquerque residents will be able to drop off Christmas trees to be recycled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Now that Christmas is over, what do you do with your tree? How about “tree-cycle” it?

Starting next week, Albuquerque residents can recycle their Christmas trees for free. All you have to do is remove everything from it and drop it off at one of three locations around the city.

Homeowners can then pick up and use the mulch for their landscapes. There will also be marked containers for Christmas lights.

Residents can drop of their trees and lights at the following locations:

Eagle Rock Convenience Center , 6301 Eagle Rock NE

, 6301 Eagle Rock NE Montessa Park Convenience Center , 3512 Los Picaros SE

, 3512 Los Picaros SE Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera NW

