Neighbors: Mail thefts lead post office to stop delivering mail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mail problems have become such an issue in one Northeast Heights community that neighbors say the postal service has stopped delivering mail.

It’s happening in a neighborhood near Alameda and Louisiana, and the people who live their say their cluster box has been broken into again and again.

But what’s most upsetting, they say, is the lack of communication from USPS.

“There were times when I would go to my mailbox there would be no mail,” said Gaylene Gonzales.

Gonzales says that started back in September, when she and her neighbors started opening their boxes to find nothing. So, Gonzales tracked down her mail carrier.

“A postman was held up, and they stole the master key,” Gonzales says the mail carrier told her – something the neighborhood didn’t know about.

“Nobody notified us, we had to contact the post office ourselves. There was no letter, there was nothing,” she said.

Until last month, when the community finally got a letter from the post office telling them they might be victims of mail theft and that the case is under investigation. It also asked neighbors to be patient throughout the process.

Then, a few weeks later at the start of this month, the thieves came back. This time they left a trail of damage.

“They actually broke in. They took a crow bar and went to the back of the mailboxes and busted them open,” she said.

Now Gonzales and her neighbors say they no longer get mail delivered to their cluster box.

“We have to pick up our mail at the post office,” she said.

As if the chances of her mail being in the wrong hands wasn’t bad enough, Gonzales says the post office’s poor communication about the situation added insult to injury.

“I don’t feel that we were protected in anyway because they waited until we got hit,” she said.

News 13 reached out to the United States Postal Service and left several messages, we did not get a response granted it is a holiday and a Sunday.

No word on potential suspects in the case.