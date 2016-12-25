Jackson Wink’s Chris Brown is being coined “The Future”

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Chris Brown is a Mixed Martial Artist that has dabbled in boxing, kick boxing, MMA. He has found a home at the world renown Jackson Wink Academy, and even has people nicknaming him Jon Jones Jr. “He has got great speed, he hits hard, but the biggest thing I like about him is his openness and willingness to learn”, said Head Striking Coach Mike Winkeljohn.

Brown came to New Mexico on a football scholarship, playing wide receiver at New Mexico Highlands from 2007-2010. He loved football, but he was a wrestler at heart. He was a 2-time State AAU Champion in Texas, and the Houston native found out MMA would be a good fit for him in college.

“What made mw decide that I wanted to be an MMA fighter, I got jumped at a party. I ended up fighting like a whole party by myself, at least 10 guys, and I went to work the next day and one of my coworkers was like what do you think you are a gladiator Chris, and you know what I am a gladiator”, said Amateur MMA Fighter Chris Brown.

He would leave college before graduating, and after a while returned home to Houston, but while back home Chris would get into trouble falling into an unhealthy lifestyle. “Just after I got shot I decided that I would move back to Albuquerque to fight at Jacksons. I got shot in my head, this is the exit wound. I was just living the wrong kind of lifestyle just doing the street life and it caught up to me, but I took it as a blessing because it woke me up. Now I am at the best gym in the world being called the future”, said Brown.

He now works long hours at the Albuquerque Sunport at the baggage claim, and then basically spends the rest of his time in the gym. He has racked up a 4-0 amateur record and will fight for the King of The Cage Amateur Lightweight Title. His opponent or exact date isn’t set, but he says this will be the last fight before he turns professional.