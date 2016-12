ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Hundreds of people in need enjoyed holiday meals Sunday thanks to dozens of volunteers.

Homeless services center The Rock at Noonday hosted its annual Christmas dinner with help from plenty of community volunteers.

Organizers say this is an important tradition at their facility to serve people who often struggle more than usual around the holidays.

The Rock at Noonday has been serving Christmas meals for more than 20 years.