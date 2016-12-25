Communities work to become age-friendly for residents

DALLAS (AP) — Hundreds of big and small communities around the world are working to make sure people can live there from birth to old age.

In 2012, the AARP started its Network of Age-Friendly Communities to find ways to enrich life for seniors. Since then, more than 130 towns, cities and countries across the U.S. have joined the program.

Efforts have included offering classes teaching technology to increasing bus service to revitalizing parks.

Experts say that community efforts to become more age-friendly are gaining momentum, especially as the number of people 65 and older is expected to nearly double by 2050.