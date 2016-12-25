Chronic pain: a new treatment path?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Medical marijuana can now be used to treat chronic pain in New York state.

The amendment to the Compassionate Care Act was announced by the Department of Health in December. Some physicians feel this is a step towards kicking the opiate epidemic; others are skeptical.

“There’s two ways drugs are being approved in the United States right now,” said Dr. Richard Blondell, Vice Chair for Addiction Medicine at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine.

He prefers the first way, which is monitored by the federal government.

“In that case, individual compounds are isolated, put in a standard dose, and then clinical trials are tested on human beings and outcomes are measured. This evidence is submitted to the FDA, and if there’s evidence of effectiveness the FDA will approve the drug in the marketplace,” Blondell explained.

When it comes to marijuana, approval is being obtained another way.

Federally it’s still illegal, so state legislatures are giving the green light; that means a far less rigorous testing process.

“A lot of this approval is based on opinions and emotion, not necessarily medical science,” said Blondell.

“So now we’re having two ways to bring drugs to the market. And you can argue that perhaps the scientific method is superior to the political method.”

When the DOH announced chronic pain could be treated with medical marijuana, it joined the list alongside ten other conditions ranging from epilepsy to HIV/AIDS and Multiple Sclerosis.

Director of the Dent Cannabis Clinic in Amherst, Dr. Laszlo Mechtler is thrilled; this means he can treat more patients.

He’s confident marijuana is a safe alternative to pain killers.

“So we know it’s safe, it’s not addictive, and it works,” he told us.

Mechtler pointed out there haven’t been any recorded overdose deaths due to marijuana. He also said it’s not addictive.

This is where he and Dr. Blondell disagree.

“People who smoke a lot of marijuana do get hooked, have great difficulty stopping, even when it’s harmful to them,” Dr. Blondell said.

“We know that heavy marijuana users do tend to have apathy, and withdrawal from society, and memory problems, but there are people who can smoke marijuana to a small degree and not seem to have any problems.”

No medical marijuana is New York state is smoked, it’s only available in oil, capsule, tincture, or in some cases vapor form.

Blondell’s point is that addiction isn’t black and white based on the substance; it’s highly personal.

Take drinking, for example. Some people, Blondell pointed out, can enjoy a glass or two of wine without needing more. Others, develop a serious drinking problem.

There’s no question that chronic pain is an issue. But at some point, the chicken and the egg debate comes to mind.

We asked Blondell, an addiction specialist, if as a society are actually we suffering from more pain.

“It’s kind of interesting. Americans constitute about 5 percent of the people on the planet, but we consume 95 percent of the Hydrocodone,” he said.

“We don’t seem to have 95 percent of the pain.”

Why the spike is reported chronic pain? Blondell said it’s not certain, but there’s data to suggest when taking pain killers for an extended period of time, patients brains actually get conditioned to feel worse.

Because marijuana hasn’t been studied the way FDA approved drugs have, Blondell told us it’s too soon to know how effective it is, or if it’s actually a reasonable way to kick opiate addiction.

“People who are taking these medications, marijuana and so forth, are kind of rolling the dice. Because they don’t know really what they’re getting.”

Doses and strength of the drug can vary a lot, because a standard dose has yet to be developed. Another effect of federal red tape.

Lisa Valle has experienced the dosage issues with her daughter Maya, although she swears by the CBD oil she’s been using for about a year.

Valle credits marijuana for being able to take Maya off pain killers and other narcotics.

“When I saw firsthand my daughter’s pain ease by her very first dose, I was completely amazed and knew that had to be part of the program, because it could help so many people,” Valle told us.

The Grand Island mother has been a huge proponent of medical marijuana in New York state.

Her daughter’s treatment comes with a price tag.

“Probably about $800 a month.”

That’s more than Valle’s mortgage payment, and she has to travel to either Rochester or Syracuse for specific products she can’t get here in Erie County.

Mechtler said the DOH’s decision to add chronic pain to the program could help both of those problems.

“Right now it’s a bit of a compromise. Business is not run well, and the medical part has some difficulty getting the drug to the patient and the cost of the drug. Don’t forget the more that’s prescribed, possibly the cost of the drug may also come down,” he said.

Because it’s federally illegal, insurance companies won’t pay for it.

Like Dr. Blondell, Dr. Mechtler badly wants more scientific research done on marijuana. Both feel the FDA should lift certain restrictions so that physicians can get more answers.

In the meantime though, Mechtler is optimistic that the chronic pain addition will move New York’s medical marijuana program forward in a major way, generating tens of thousands of new patients across the state.

He said that should push lawmakers to expand the business side of things.

“Albany has to look at this and say that we may need more companies, registration organizations and we may need more dispensaries,” he added.

There are currently five registered organizations for manufacturing and dispensing medical marijuana state-wide. In Erie County, there are two dispensing facilities.

The Department of Health has expressed plans to expand the number of registered organizations in the next couple years.