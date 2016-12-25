Chris’ Christmas Night Forecast

Much colder temperatures have returned to New Mexico and it is going to stay chilly for Monday! After a cold Monday morning, temperatures will only rebound back into the 30s, 40s and 50s for most of the state. These highs on Monday will be slightly colder than normal or right around average.

Dry, westerly flow then takes control for Tuesday and Wednesday. This westerly flow weather pattern will help boost temperatures back to warmer than average highs for the middle of the week. The warm up will be short lived for at least eastern New Mexico. A weak cold front moves into eastern New Mexico on Thursday. This front will kick up the wind and usher in colder temperatures to eastern New Mexico by the end of the week.

New Mexico could see another weather system bring shower chances, wind and colder temperatures for the New Year’s weekend. It still a ways out, but it will be another storm system worth watching in the coming week!