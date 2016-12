CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE)– A Carlsbad artist spread holiday cheer in a unique way.

The Current Argus reports 52-year-old chalk artist Mike Campos took to the sidewalk in front of the Pioneer Bank and created a picture of Santa Claus riding a horse, looking down on a snowy mountain town.

Campos says he likes creating art in public to so people feel like they’re part of the process.

As he worked, he collected donations for a local food pantry.