Albuquerque teen continues to give back during holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year, an Albuquerque teen has made a name for himself by giving back. With 2016 nearly over, he had one last gesture in mind, the homeless youth in Albuquerque.

With Christmas just hours away, Donovan Smith wanted to make sure no child or teen in our community is left out. He spent his Christmas Eve, helping others.

“It’s very personal to me because I know how it feels to be homeless and separated from your family at this time,” he said.

‘Tis the season for giving, and that’s exactly what the 13-year-old is doing. It was a mission that started with a Facebook post.

“I put my mission on social media, and people wanted to help out, and they started sending gift cards.”

He asked his followers to send him $10 gift cards for homeless kids and teens at A New Day Youth and Family Services Center. The donations started pouring in, with some gift cards up to $25.

Donovan remmebers a time when he was homeless, and thinks of the people who helped him in his time of need. They made the holidays so much more special.

“If it hadn’t been for people with such a kind heart, I probably wouldn’t have got anything for Christmas.”

Throughout this last year, he’s been the one helping others, handmaking and donating soaps for the local homeless community. His generosity was even noticed by President Barack Obama, making his mom proud. She says she can’t believe her son turned such a tragic experience into something so positive.

“It’s nice that my son has turned the experience of homelessness into a way to help other people through it and inspire people to either give back, or know that they can get out of homelessness themselves,” said Casey Smith.

Donovan collected more than $1000 in gift cards. He also donated $300 of his own to both A New Day and a local woman’s organization.

A New Day was founded back in 1976 and is currently helping out 40 homeless youth in Albuquerque. They have also accepted many donations from individuals and organizations throughout this holiday season.