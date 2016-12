APPLETON, WI (KRQE) – The Minnesota Vikings will face the Green Bay Packers Saturday after a scary plane incident Friday night.

The team plane slid off a Wisconsin runway in snowy conditions and became stuck in grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft.

There were no injuries

Officials say a rear wheel on the plane’s landing gear slid off the taxiway.

The team finally reached their hotel just 14 hours before kickoff at Lambeau Field.