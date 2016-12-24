Translations, TV show connect a city’s Hispanic community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A resident of South Dakota’s largest city is voluntarily translating news stories and city announcements into Spanish to help the area’s Latinos feel informed and united.

Sioux Falls resident Alex Ramirez does the translations for free and posts them on Facebook. He and a friend also recently bought air time and produce the only community-oriented TV show in Spanish in the region.

The 49-year-old Ramirez says his goal at first was to inform non-English speakers and connect them to organizations and government services.

But with the hostile immigration rhetoric of President-elect Donald Trump causing some to feel unwelcome in the U.S., Ramirez says his work is now also about unity.

Latinos make up about 5 percent of Sioux Falls’ population.