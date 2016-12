ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a sea of last-minute shoppers on Saturday making a Christmas Eve run.

KRQE News 13 caught some of the crowds over at Coronado Mall where plenty of people were willing to brave the packed parking lot and checkout lines.

As it turned out, not all of Saturday’s shoppers were procrastinators. Some said they make a point of shopping on Christmas Eve. One couple at Target said it’s a way to keep presents from being discovered by the kids.