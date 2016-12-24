Holiday lobsters are headed for Europe

In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, photo, live lobsters are packed and weighed for overseas shipment at the Maine Lobster Outlet in York, Maine. Exporters say lobster shipments to European countries like France, Italy and Spain are down because of the strong dollar and a less-than-festive economy overseas. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The European Union’s talk of trying to ban Maine lobsters hasn’t stopped them from becoming holiday meals in places like France, Italy and Spain.

Lobsters are a Christmas tradition in several European countries, and Maine lobster suppliers see a spike in December exports to meet demand.

The European Union caused consternation earlier in the year by considering — and then backing down — from a proposal to ban North American lobsters.

Sweden had complained about American lobster in the country’s waters. The European Commission has informed Sweden it will not propose the lobster be listed as invasive. It will instead pursue measures less likely to disrupt trade.

