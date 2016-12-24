Dozens set up thousands of luminarias ahead of New Mexico tradition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday evening, thousands will stroll or ride through the streets of Old Town and the country club area to see a long-time New Mexico tradition.

While most people won’t come out until the sun sets, some were out early Saturday morning setting out the thousands of luminarias.

13-year-old Eliot Hunter has spent his last several Christmas Eve mornings with his boy scout troop, setting up about 9,000 luminarias around the country club area.

“The working kind of keeps me warm,” he said as he placed the luminarias on the ground, spreading them out

After doing this so many times, he’s perfected his method.

“And then once we’ve set them all out, we also stand up the candles so when we come back and light them it’s easier and quicker,” he explained.

“We want to make sure all the seams are facing backwards so that as the tour buses come through they don’t see the seams,” Matt Hunter, Eliot’s dad said.

He drives around with the luminarias.

“We go out ahead, set the bags out and they follow along behind and spread them out, is normally how we do it,” Hunter said.

Hours later, the group returns to light the candles.

“It’s quite the operation and it takes a lot of planning just to make sure you get them all delivered in time,” Hunter explained.

Their massive effort pays off.

After sunset, hundreds will walk, drive and tour these streets.

But not just the luminarias will glow, light up bikes, part of Routes and Rentals will ride through the tradition.

“It’s very interactive because you’re out there with the folks that are walking around,” Michael Snyder said, adding the luminaria tour attracts holiday vistors from all over.

“We have guests that come in from around the country, some may even come from other countries,” Snyder said.