Christmas Eve events scheduled around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are wanting to celebrate the holidays, there is plenty to do.
- 52nd Annual Luminaria Tour: a tour travels through Old Town and Country Club neighborhoods while glancing at luminarias. Tour times include 5:30 p.m., 5:50 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m., and 7:25 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Luminaria Celebration: Luminarias will be on display at Sunset Memorial Park to honor the memories of loved ones. The public is invited to attend. The event begins at sundown.
- Holiday Celebration: Isleta Casino & Resort will unveil an 8-foot tall custom gingerbread house starting at 12 p.m.
- Steam Train Luminaria Event: The New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society will reveal a train restoration site with decorated locomotives. It is open from 6:00-10:00 p.m. Free hot chocolate and spiced cider will be available.