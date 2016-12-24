Chris’ Christmas Weekend Forecast

New Mexico has a chance for a White Christmas as a quick-hitting storm system moves in from the West Saturday night. Snow chances will start to increase across western New Mexico between 5-7pm tonight with Albuquerque and Santa Fe seeing snow between 10pm – 12am this Christmas Eve.

The heaviest snow will be across the Northern Mountains and in the San Juans of southern Colorado that is where Winter Storm Warnings are up from 5pm tonight into Christmas Day night. The San Juans of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico could see 6-10″ of snow later tonight into early Christmas morning. The Sangre De Cristo Mtns. and Jemez Mountains could see 3-6″ of snow with higher amounts of 8-10″ above 9000 feet. Winter Weather Advisories run in these areas from this evening into Christmas Day morning.

Along with snow chances comes strong, gusty winds! The storm system will drag a cold front into New Mexico and this cold front will crank up the wind as it crosses New Mexico this evening. The winds will be gusting up to 40-45 mph in Albuquerque with the strongest winds being felt in eastern New Mexico. That is where wind gusts could be as high as 70 mph on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be about 10°-15° colder for Sunday compared to Saturday afternoon. Temperatures start to moderate back to more seasonable highs by Monday with more sunshine for the week ahead.