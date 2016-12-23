Santa Fe restaurant cited after luncheon that sickened 70

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An embattled Santa Fe business has been cited after 70 health workers got sick following their luncheon last week. The state environment department cited Bad Ass Sandwich Company, recently renamed Kick Ass Sandwich Shop, for licensing.

Turns out the company didn’t have a permit for catering and faces up to a $500 fine. The notice issued Wednesday did not list any concerns about food handling or preparation only licensing.

Health department officials believe the outbreak was caused by cross-contamination of meats.