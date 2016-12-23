Presbyterian Hospital dresses up newborn babies for Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newborn babies here in Albuquerque are all dressed up and ready for the holidays.

Friday, Presbyterian Hospital wrapped dozens of newborns in handmade Christmas stockings and matching hats. It’s been a hospital tradition for nearly four decades.

Parents KRQE News 13 spoke with say it’s something they enjoy.

“We have a baby now for Christmas and this brought a lot of joy,” said Karen Sutherland and Adam Garrett. “This is probably the best gift we could possible ask for.”

This year, volunteers helped make 40 stockings and 40 matching hats.