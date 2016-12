ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 3,200 Albuquerque PNM customers were without power Friday morning.

PNM says the outage was caused by a down conductor.

Officials say that power has been restored to all affected customers.

Outage Update: Power to all #ABQ customers has been restored. Thanks for your patience and thanks to our hard working crews! — PNM (@PNMtalk) December 23, 2016

#ABQ outage update: Boundaries extended & approx 3254 are out due to a conductor that's down. Crews working as quickly as possible. — PNM (@PNMtalk) December 23, 2016

We have an outage this morning affecting 2733 customers in the Albuquerque area. Crews have been assigned to get… https://t.co/X4nvuU0Dpk — PNM (@PNMtalk) December 23, 2016