Man wanted for assaulting Albuquerque officer with stun gun back in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January 2015 was the last time George Baca saw a judge in Albuquerque. But now, Baca, who’s accused of striking an Albuquerque Police Officer in the face with a stun gun on a city bus in 2014, is back behind bars.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday morning, Belen police pulled Baca over for a traffic stop. The chief of police said his driver’s license was expired, and he couldn’t provide proof of registration and insurance.

“No keep your hands that way, face that way,” said Officer Charles Chavez in lapel video when he encountered Baca on the bus two years ago from the incident that started it all.

Chavez was looking for Baca, who they said had just robbed a blind man and used a stun gun on him. Shortly after, Baca used that stun gun to badly injury Officer Chavez.

He took a plea deal in January of no more than four years in prison, but was put on a 60-day mental evaluation and was set free.

Since then, he’s missed three sentence hearings. Now thanks to a traffic stop, he won’t be released any time soon.

The District Attorney’s office said that they could look to scrap Baca’s deal or prosecutors could urge the judge to give him the maximum four years.