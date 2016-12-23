Los Lunas shop owner creates unique Christmas village display inside store

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An amazing Christmas village was set up by a Los Lunas shop owner.

“When I put it up, not only do I smile, sometimes I cry, sometimes I wonder why I still do it,” said Alicia Torrez.

Alicia Torrez, who owns D’Alicia’s Fine Jewelers in Los Lunas, spends hours putting up the unique display in the middle of her store.

It features a replica of not only her business, but other businesses around her that locals know and recognize. She’s also created scene from Albuquerque, like the Balloon Fiesta

“My mother loves the casino, so we had to have a casino; when we were Harley riding, had to have the Harley shop,” said Torrez. “I have the most important and the most special piece, is one police officer in my village and that represents my brother-in-law who was killed in the line of duty.”

Torrez has been adding pieces to her Christmas village for 25 years.