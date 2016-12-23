Los Lunas daughter asks stepdad to adopt her

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico dad received a proposal and early Christmas present he’ll never forget. It’s a gift he and his family will cherish forever.

It all started with a dance recital, and the Elder family says it’s a performance they will always remember.

‘Dad, will you adopt me?’ That is the question Ellie Elder has been wanting to ask her stepdad, Chris Elder, for the last year.

“This guy has been with me my entire life. He’s been there for me when I get hurt, and he taught me how to ride a bike,” said Ellie.

So for the last three months, she and her mom have been planning on how to make it official.

“I did some of the sneaking around literally right under his nose. We’ve had the paperwork hidden in the closet under the stairs for awhile,” said Victoria Elder, Ellie’s mom.

Chris and Victoria Elder met when Ellie was only two years old. He was there for her when her biological father wasn’t. And for him, the connection was instant.

“We’ve survived a cancer scare. We survived multiple deployments because I was in the military for 12.5 years. I always wanted a daughter and this is the one God delivered to me,” he said.

Of course, he accepted her proposal and said it was a moment he will never forget.

It’s still not official yet, the family still needs to submit the paperwork, but they say regardless of paperwork, he’ll always be her dad.

Chris also has a son from a previous marriage, and he and Victoria also have a son together.