Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A mostly quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Some of us within the Rio Grande Valley and northern NM will run into patchy fog out on the roadways – be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes for this morning’s commute and use your low beams. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine nearly statewide – the exception being the Northern Mountains where a few spot snow showers may linger. Winds will also pick up across northern NM, particularly in and around the higher terrain.

SATURDAY: We’ll kick off the weekend with a quiet sky… but get ready for the winds. Our approaching storm system will first crank up the winds before eventually dragging a cold front across the state. This front will be accompanied by a mix of wintry weather and snow showers late day into the evening – favored areas: northern and western NM. A few spot snow showers will be possible overnight into early Sunday morning in the ABQ-metro area, although, accumulation looks to be light.

SUNDAY: Early morning showers will continue to trek across the state before more sunshine sneaks back in by the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be much colder behind the front – expect more 20s and 30s (and less 50s & 60s) to finish the weekend.