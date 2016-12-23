John’s Friday Evening Forecast

We’re seeing a break between storms tonight. Most of the state will see mostly clear skies, though the northwest corner of the state could see a couple of spot showers through the late evening. Christmas Eve starts with mostly sunny skies, but the clouds will quickly increase as the next storm approaches.

Snow will develop through the late afternoon and evening across western New Mexico. The west and southwest facing slopes of the Northern Mountains will be favored to see the most snow. But the storm will bring in much colder air allowing for lowers elevations to see snow as well. Albuquerque will have a shot at some snow showers overnight into early Christmas Day morning. This will be a quick moving storm, so accumulations will be light, with Albuquerque seeing only an inch or two of snow at the most.

The storm clears out midday Sunday, making way for more sunshine by sunset. Next week will start quiet with plenty of sunshine and cool conditions.