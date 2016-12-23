Holly Holm bringing more confidence into UFC 208

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It will be the New Year and a new Holly Holm when she takes on Germaine de Randamie for the Featherweight title on February 11.

It will be the main event on UFC 208 in Brooklyn, New York and the first fight in the UFC at 145 pounds.

Holm is currently 10-2 professionally riding a two-fight losing streak. She is in a weird spot of her career losing two in a row, but Holm knows she still has a lot to offer to this sport. She is now focusing more on herself and her confidence most of all.

“I think that’s one of the things in my last two fights, I was almost so worried about what they were going to do, that I wasn’t doing what I wanted to do. Yes, you do need to have the balance of both, obviously being aware of her strengths, but to believe in my own ability and go forward,” said Holm.

It will be a bump up in weight, but Holm doesn’t seemed fazed about fighting a taller heavier opponent in Germaine de Randamie who holds a professional record of 6-3.

Both have strong kick boxing backgrounds, so expect a show in the UFC 208 main event.

