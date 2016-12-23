Grand jury indicts man in Albuquerque officer’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Albuquerque police officer last year has been indicted on murder and other charges.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says a Bernalillo County grand jury returned the indictment against Davon Lymon on Friday. He’s accused of shooting Officer Daniel Webster during a traffic stop in October 2015.

Lymon, who has a lengthy criminal history, was convicted earlier this year in federal court of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal prosecutors called more than a dozen witnesses and presented the fallen officer’s lapel video as evidence as they sought to prove Lymon possessed the pistol used in Webster’s death.

Webster was a highly decorated officer and former Army Ranger. He died from his injuries eight days after the shooting.