Get fit with Kristin Rowe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When working out, it’s important to know what muscles you are using and how to incorporate them into a training routine.

Fitness Expert, Kristin Rowe, talks backs in this week’s edition of Fit Friday.

The back is made up a few major muscles and when worked properly will help to grow your back while training.

Rowe joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate proper ways to work your back muscles.

When working the back, Rowe suggests the Dumbell Row and Pull Over.

Rowe suggests that each exercise can be done with 10 to 15 reps with three to four sets.

