Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Dense fog delays New Mexico flights

1. A mostly quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Some of us within the Rio Grande Valley and northern New Mexico will run into patchy fog out on the roadways – be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes for this morning’s commute and use your low beams.

2. The state of New Mexico is facing a lawsuit from the driver of a semi involved in a bad crash along I-40 earlier this year. Deputies say the driver in this car took the wrong exit on I-40 near McCall’s Pumpkin Patch and crossed two lanes to get to the median. James Walker’s semi-truck hit her. His attorney claims the state could have prevented this crash by keeping drivers from illegally crossing over. The state filed a motion to move the case to federal court.

3. A letter that Governor Susana Martinez says she didn’t write is getting a lot of attention. It praises Obamacare. A spokesperson for the governor says she would not have signed the document because she wants Obamacare repealed. The head of New Mexico’s health care exchange says staffers wrote it, and the letter got out before it was sent off for approval and she doesn’t know how it was leaked.

4. In just over 24 hours, Old Town Albuquerque will be filled with luminarias. First United Methodist Church is just one of many organizations making the ones you see around Old Town and the Country Club area on Christmas Eve as a fundraiser. Churchgoers have been putting the lanterns together since September with the help of Boy Scouts.

5. There’s expected to be a long line at local restaurants Friday as families gear up for New Mexico holiday traditions. La Mexicana Tortilla Company says it sells about 3,000 pounds of masa per day, this month. They also sell lots of tamales and corn for posole. When it comes to dessert, Golden Crown Panaderia is busy baking 1,000 dozen Biscochitos per day.

