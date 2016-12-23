Fog keeps departures on the ground at Albuquerque airport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque left their houses Friday morning to find a blanket of dense fog making it slow going on the roads. It also delayed dozens of flights in and out of the Sunport.

It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year with people trying to get to family for Christmas. This fog only made it more stressful.

KRQE News 13 spoke with a passenger whose 8:30 a.m. flight was canceled altogether.

Flights as early at 6 a.m. were grounded for hours Friday morning. Some planes made it to the runway, only to be turned around and sent back to the gate. Incoming flights were also delayed.

The city said a FedEx plane had to reroute to Denver because it couldn’t land here which hopefully won’t delay any gifts. It wasn’t until just after 9 that flights finally started heading out.

The Sunport tweeted that in an hour’s time, 28 delayed flights took off.

The fog didn’t just affect holiday travelers. People out and about Friday say driving was nerve-racking.

The fog was so thick, you couldn’t see the top of buildings let alone very far in front of you.

The fog has lifted for the most part around town and flights are finally coming and going from the Sunport. But many planes still won’t be taking off on time because of the backup.