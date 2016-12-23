County officials looking for solutions to make dangerous Portales road safer

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE)- Drivers call it “roller coaster road,” which pretty much tells you everything you need to know about what kind of shape the road is in.

While they’ve heard a lot of talk about making it safer, the people who live there want to see real action.

A lot of roads in eastern New Mexico are known for being straight and flat, but South Roosevelt Road Q 1/2 in Portales is anything but. And people say it’s dangerous.

“We’ve got to do something there because kids don’t know, we’ve got to protect our kids and our people, this ain’t dong it now,” said Preston Riley, who lives near the road.

There are huge dips in the road that are easy to miss if your eyes aren’t glued to the asphalt.

As you continue driving off to the side is a steep ditch, with no real barrier to keep wayward drivers out of it.

“I’m surprised more people haven’t fallen off into the ditch, because the way it’s so close right there it doesn’t take more than a second to get off into it,” said Riley.

Roosevelt County officials acknowledge the problem and are looking at their options including closing the road.They have also suggested putting up more signs with flashing lights and concrete barriers.

People who live in the area have their own ideas on how to deal with roller coaster road.

“Signs don’t work, you’ve got to get the people’s attention. I don’t know, you would have to put in some big speed bumps to where you would have to slow down or fill it in, eventually it’s gonna have to be filled in,” said Riley.

The county has hired a company to survey the road and come up with some solutions.

Those ideas will be presented at a county commission meeting next month.