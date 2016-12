New Mexico’s most unique New Year’s Eve celebration is happening at the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum. The third annual Manhattan On The Mesa, brings gourmet cuisine, dancing and a festive display of hot air balloons to your celebration.

Jill Lane, The Executive Director of the Albuquerque Balloon Museum Foundation, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to this year’s high-flying party, you won’t find anywhere else in the state.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living