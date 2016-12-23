Bail bonds business booms around the holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Come this time of year, there’s a holiday hustle at some bail bonds offices.

At Help Bail Bonds downtown, Owner Juliet Sanchez said her business often booms right before Christmas.

“People always want to get out of jail, but I think at this time of year it just gets a little bit more urgent,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said the spike in business is because people want to get their relatives out of jail.

“That’s sometimes what they’re going to get for Christmas, is to get out of jail and spend it with their family,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said another reason for the increase in customers, an unfortunate rise in DWI and domestic violence calls this time of year.

“Any time there’s drinking and family, you kind of put that mix together and the holidays, you know we do see an increase,” said Sanchez.

Finally, she said people often call to try and clear any warrants. Sanchez said that’s because they know police can easily find them at home celebrating the holidays.

“You don’t want to be in jail on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning,” said Sanchez.

But like the name of her business, Sanchez said she’s here to help.

“This is the time, I really do try to go out of my way to work with people,” said Sanchez.

Besides people trying to help family members, Sanchez said she also gets lost of calls this time of year from people in jail, asking what they can do to get out by Christmas.

“They do want to be with their kids or their parents, or you know loved ones,” said Sanchez.