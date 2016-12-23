Arizona governor to welcome Uber self-driving cars

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey plans to welcome the scheduled arrival Friday of Uber self-driving cars as a self-driving truck transports them to Arizona from California.

Ducey’s office says the governor will welcome the truck carrying the self-driving Volvos after it arrives at the State Capitol in Phoenix late Friday morning.

Uber announced Thursday that it was shipping the self-driving cars to Arizona after they were banned from California roads over safety concerns.

Uber made the announcement after Ducey on Wednesday and Thursday touted Arizona as an alternative to California for the ride-hailing company to test out its self-driving cars.

Uber hasn’t announced when the cars will be tested, nor provided details about how many vehicles will be heading to Arizona. Uber previously had 16 self-driving cars registered in California.