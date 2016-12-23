Albuquerque man hopes to reunite lost SD card with owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man hopes to reunite a lost SD card full of photos, mostly of a young child’s first birthday, to its rightful owner.

Richard Montoya recently went shopping at local Goodwill, looking for a camera.

“Our car got stolen, got broken into it and someone took my camera from there,” he explained.

It wasn’t until he got his new purchase home that he realized it contained an old, nearly corroded SD card. Despite its gunk and tarnishing, he tried to put the card into his computer.

Sure enough, nearly a hundred – if not more – images popped up.

A child picking pumpkins, a family ski trip and a little girl opening presents on Christmas. One image is of a 1st birthday cake with the name ‘Evelyn.’

“It might not be from Albuquerque, because Goodwill brings in stuff from all over the place,” he said.

A few pictures were taken at a Valparaiso, Indiana Fire Department. Other were snapped on a plane.

So, he transferred the images to a CD and then posted some of them online in hopes of finding the people he came to accidentally know so well.

“I put it on Facebook on ‘Inhabitants [of Burque]’ and ‘Remember When in Albuquerque,'” he said.

He hopes someone will recognize the adorable face of that little girl, who might not be so small anymore. No luck so far.

“People want that kind of stuff to remember their kids,” he said.

As for the camera the card came in, Montoya took it back because it had an issue.